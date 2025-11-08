President Berdimuhamedov meets U.S. lawmakers to discuss expanding cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 8. During his visit to the United States, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Bill Huizenga, Chair of the U.S. House Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, and his deputy, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, the president's office said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation and reaffirmed the mutual interest in deepening friendly relations between the two countries.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s engagement with the United States across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. He highlighted the significance of the C5+1 format, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, describing it as an effective platform for dialogue on security, energy, and climate issues.

The president also underscored the role of parliamentary exchanges, recalling previous visits by U.S. congressmen to Ashgabat, and expressed confidence that expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation would further enhance mutual understanding.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides exchanged best wishes and reaffirmed their intention to continue broadening bilateral cooperation.