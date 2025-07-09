Iran takes legal route to seek compensation from Israel and US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. A group of Iranian MPs is preparing a bill demanding that the government pursue the issue legally to obtain compensation from Israel and the US for military attacks on Iran, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament Presidium, Abbas Goudarzi, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, based on this bill, the Iranian government should file an official complaint against Israel and the US in international circles and courts and demand compensation for the 12-day attacks on Iran.

Goudarzi said that this bill was prepared to protect the rights of Iranian citizens and strengthen legal diplomacy in the face of blatant aggression and will soon be included in the parliament's agenda.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

The US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.

