Iran reaffirms ongoing nuclear discussions with European countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The negotiation process between Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) on the nuclear program continues, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran on August 11, Trend reports.

According to him, at a meeting in Istanbul, the parties agreed to continue negotiations.

Baghaei said that the time and place for the talks haven’t been decided yet, and discussions are still ongoing to finalize them.

The meeting between Iran and the three European countries at the level of deputy foreign ministers took place on July 26 at the Iranian consulate in Türkiye's Istanbul.