Uzbekistan, U.S. firms sign wide-ranging economic co-op agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. Following a high-level roundtable with U.S. business leaders in New York, a ceremony of bilateral agreements was held in the presence of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asia Serdjio Gor, Trend reports.

A series of agreements were signed to expand trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and leading American companies. Key deals include:

A long-term transport cooperation agreement between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport and Boeing;

A joint venture for mining equipment production between Technopark LLC and FLSmidth;

An agreement to establish a multidisciplinary clinic and educational institution between Akfa Group and Cleveland Clinic;

A partnership agreement between Centrum Air and investment company Oppenheimer;

A cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Citigroup;

A financial cooperation deal between Uzbekhydroenergo JSC and Cargill Financial Services International;

A cooperation agreement between Uztransgaz JSC and Pangea Filtration Technology;

A geological exploration agreement between the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and Cove Capital;

A cooperation agreement between Yangi Kon LLC and SLB;

An agreement on creating investment funds for artificial intelligence and biotechnology projects between the Uzbekistan Reconstruction and Development Fund and Biologic International.

The agreements reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to deepen economic ties with the United States, attract cutting-edge technologies, and expand cooperation across sectors ranging from transport and healthcare to energy, mining, and digital innovation.