Azerbaijan reveals international maritime cargo shipments in 2M2026
In early 2026, Azerbaijan's sea cargo transportation experienced a decrease. There was a marked decline in both the overall value and volume of marine freight as compared to the corresponding period in 2025. Nevertheless, there was a significant increase in the value and volume of sea exports throughout the reporting period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy