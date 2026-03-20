Azerbaijan tallies international railway cargo traffic in 2M2026
Railway cargo transport in Azerbaijan showed a decline in early 2026. Both the value and volume of railway freight decreased compared to the same period in 2025. Exports and imports by rail also experienced reductions in both value and volume during the reporting period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy