Azerbaijan scaling up building Pirshagi-Novkhani-Khirdalan-M4 highway (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The Azerbaijan Road Transport Agency is continuing the construction of the Pirshagi-Novkhani-Khirdalan-M4 highway under the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and its Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030, approved by a presidential decree, the agency told Trend.

The 29-kilometer highway, built to technical category 1B standards, will boast six lanes. The project includes the construction of 9 interchanges, 13 overpasses, a channel bridge, and two tunnel-type overpasses.

Currently, progress on the project includes:

- 4 bridges – 90 percent complete

- 1 bridge – 80 percent complete

- 2 interchange bridges – 76 percent complete

- 1 interchange bridge – 45 percent complete

- 1 interchange bridge – 5 percent complete

- 1 tunnel overpass – 85 percent complete

Meanwhile, construction of overhead pedestrian crossings is ongoing at the 3rd and 19.5th kilometer marks of the highway.

Additionally, the project involves the installation of:

- 12 rectangular crossings

- 28 circular pipes of varying diameters

- Drainage pits, drainage pipes of different sizes, and additional reserve pipes along the route

Currently, dismantling of certain residential and non-residential structures within the construction zone, relocation of utility lines, and other necessary preparatory activities are underway.

Additionally, along the highway:

On a 9-kilometer section, the roadbed construction has been completed, including excavation, backfilling, and replacement of unsuitable soil with high-quality material

On a 7-kilometer section, the lower and upper layers of the roadbed have been constructed, asphalt concrete pavement laid, and shoulders reinforced.

Moreover:

- On the 22.3–28.9 km section of the highway, within the Jeyranbatan reservoir area, construction of approximately one kilometer of the roadbed is ongoing.

- A bridge is being constructed over the M-1 highway.

- An overpass is under construction on the section connecting the highway to the city of Khirdalan.

Overall, the project’s physical progress is estimated at around 51 percent.

Construction is carried out in accordance with established “Construction Norms and Rules,” following the proper technological sequence and maintaining high-quality standards. To ensure timely completion, the necessary equipment and workforce have been mobilized on-site.

Once completed, the new highway will provide convenient and efficient transport connections between settlements in the northeast of the Absheron Peninsula and the northern regions via the Baku–Guba–state border highway with the Russian Federation, as well as with the western regions via the Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh highway, all without requiring passage through the capital.

