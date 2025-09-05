Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan reports recent meeting of Russian detainees in Baku with family members

Society Materials 5 September 2025 16:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ombudsman's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ Russian citizens detained in Baku have recently met with their family members, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

On the instructions of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva, this issue is being kept under review by representatives of the National Preventive Group.

"This group receives their family members in the office, incoming applications are considered promptly and within the framework of the legislation, and permission is granted, and assistance is provided if necessary. The next meeting with their relatives was held these days," the office added.

Meanwhile, Igor Kartavikh, executive director of the Baku branch of the Russia Today News Agency (Sputnik Azerbaijan), and Yevgeny Belousov, editor-in-chief, were detained as a result of an operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs on June 30, 2025 at the Baku branch of the agency, and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen against them by the decision of the Khatai District Court.

