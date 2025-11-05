Azerbaijan attends 16th Meeting of National Drug Law Enforcement Leaders in Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ An Azerbaijani delegation comprising officials from the State Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs participated in the 16th Meeting of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the fruitful cooperation established between Azerbaijan and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other international and regional institutions.

During the event, the Azerbaijani delegation proposed expanding cooperation and information exchange between investigative and operational agencies of partner countries, as well as enhancing joint control over drug trafficking along international transport corridors.