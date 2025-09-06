Albania’s construction costs rise slightly in 2Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. In Albania, Construction Cost Index for Dwellings in the Second quarter 2025 arrived 113.5, against fourth quarter 2021 as reference period, Trend reports.

The annual rate of Construction Cost Index for Dwellings in second quarter 2025 is 1.1 percent, a year before this rate was 2.5 percent.

Yearly rates of main groups: Compared to the same quarter before, the largest price increase is observed in the group “Salary expenditures” by 6.2 percent, followed by groups “Other expenditures” by 2.3 percent, “Machinery expenditures” by 2.2 percent, “Transport expenditures” by 1.4 percent, etc. On the other hand the group “Material expenditures” decreased by 0.7 percent. Inside the group “Material expenditures”, the index of the subgroup “Electric materials and communication” marked the highest decrease by 1.8 percent, followed by groups “Constructionmaterials” by 0.6 percent and “Hydro sanitary materials” by 0.4 percent.

Construction Cost Index for Dwellings increased by 0.4 percent, compared with the first quarter of 2025.

The largest increase is observed in “Salary expenditures” by 1.6 percent, followed by groups “Machinery expenditures” and “Transport expenditures” respectively by 0.5 percent each of them and “Other expenditures” by 0.3 percent. On the other hand, the group “Material expenditures” decreased by 0.1 percent. Inside this group, the decrease is observed in the subgroup “Constructionmaterials” and “Electric materials and communication” respectively by 0.1 percent each of them. While, the subgroup “Hydro sanitary materials” increase by 0.3 percent.