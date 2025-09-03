Iran shares insights into petrochemical exports
Over the past year, Iran exported 13 million tons of petrochemical products worth $5.5 billion. An additional 7 million tons, valued at $4 billion, were sold on the domestic market. Total petrochemical output reached 32 million tons, with 20 million tons sold overall.
