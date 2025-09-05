Turkmenistan showcases licorice-derived goods in recent trade session
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan offered several notable lots. All lots are designated for external sale and priced in US dollars.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy