Kazakhstan limits beef exports in move to stabilize local market prices

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. Kazakhstan will introduce a temporary quantitative restriction on beef exports to curb rising prices in the domestic market and ensure a sufficient supply of cattle meat for the population, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations.



“At the same time, the quotas will allow large conscientious producers to maintain deliveries under existing contracts and retain foreign sales markets. The relevant order will be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture,” the information notes.



The meeting also approved a decision to extend the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain types of petroleum products by road and rail from Kazakhstan. This measure is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply to the domestic market.

Starting from January 2026, the ban on exporting light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen beyond the customs territory of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) will be extended for six months.

In August 2025, prices for goods in the “Meat and Poultry” category in Kazakhstan increased on average by 3.2 percent compared to July, marking the highest growth rate for any month in nearly 14 years - since November 2011. The annual price increase for meat in Kazakhstan was 11.3 percent. Beef prices rose by 16.9 percent, lamb by 16.1 percent, horse meat by 5.6 percent, poultry by 4.5 percent, and pork by 3.7 percent.