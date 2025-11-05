Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

President Zhaparov proposes Bishkek as venue for landmark Kyrgyz-Egyptian Commission

Economy Materials 5 November 2025 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
President Zhaparov proposes Bishkek as venue for landmark Kyrgyz-Egyptian Commission
Photo: Kyrgyz president's office

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed holding the first session of a new Kyrgyz-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission in Bishkek during expanded talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed deepening cooperation in political dialogue, trade, investment, scientific and technical areas, and confirmed plans to open a Kyrgyz Embassy in Cairo.

The parties underscored their active cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. President Zhaparov extended an invitation to President El-Sisi for an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, encompassing participation in the SCO summit in Bishkek in the autumn of 2026, the 6th World Nomad Games, and the nation’s Independence Day celebrations.

The presidents underscored the strong potential for expanding a mutually beneficial partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Egypt.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more