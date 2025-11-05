President Zhaparov proposes Bishkek as venue for landmark Kyrgyz-Egyptian Commission

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed holding the first session of a new Kyrgyz-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission in Bishkek during expanded talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed deepening cooperation in political dialogue, trade, investment, scientific and technical areas, and confirmed plans to open a Kyrgyz Embassy in Cairo.