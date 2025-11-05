President Zhaparov proposes Bishkek as venue for landmark Kyrgyz-Egyptian Commission

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. President of
the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed holding the first
session of a new Kyrgyz-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission in
Bishkek during expanded talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
El-Sisi in Cairo, Trend reports.
The leaders discussed deepening cooperation in political
dialogue, trade, investment, scientific and technical areas, and
confirmed plans to open a Kyrgyz Embassy in Cairo.
The parties underscored their active cooperation within
international organizations, including the United Nations, the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization. President Zhaparov extended an invitation to
President El-Sisi for an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, encompassing
participation in the SCO summit in Bishkek in the autumn of 2026,
the 6th World Nomad Games, and the nation’s Independence Day
celebrations.
The presidents underscored the strong potential for expanding a
mutually beneficial partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Egypt.