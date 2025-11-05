Global cryptocurrency market taking hit as Bitcoin takes nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The latest buzz from the global cryptocurrency arena has hit the streets.
The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 10.19 percent in the last week, to $101,691.
In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 17.93 percent over the last week, landing at $3,300.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:
|
Name
|
Value
|
Change in the last week, %
|
Bitcoin
|
$101,691
|
-10.19
|
Ethereum
|
$3,300
|
-17.93
|
Tether USDt
|
$1.0008
|
-0.03
|
XRP
|
$2.23
|
-16.31
|
Solana
|
$156,492
|
-21.15
|
BNB
|
$943.6
|
-15.71
|
USDC
|
$40.8454
|
-17.08
|
Dogecoin
|
$0.163446
|
-16.79
|
Cardano
|
$0.5326
|
-18.67
|
TRON
|
$0.286595
|
-3.94
|
Hyperliquid
|
$14.75
|
-18.87
The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.
