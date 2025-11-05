Global cryptocurrency market taking hit as Bitcoin takes nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The latest buzz from the global cryptocurrency arena has hit the streets.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 10.19 percent in the last week, to $101,691.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 17.93 percent over the last week, landing at $3,300.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name Value Change in the last week, % Bitcoin $101,691 -10.19 Ethereum $3,300 -17.93 Tether USDt $1.0008 -0.03 XRP $2.23 -16.31 Solana $156,492 -21.15 BNB $943.6 -15.71 USDC $40.8454 -17.08 Dogecoin $0.163446 -16.79 Cardano $0.5326 -18.67 TRON $0.286595 -3.94 Hyperliquid $14.75 -18.87

The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.

