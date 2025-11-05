Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Global cryptocurrency market taking hit as Bitcoin takes nosedive

Economy Materials 5 November 2025 15:54 (UTC +04:00)
Global cryptocurrency market taking hit as Bitcoin takes nosedive

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ The latest buzz from the global cryptocurrency arena has hit the streets.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has decreased by 10.19 percent in the last week, to $101,691.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 17.93 percent over the last week, landing at $3,300.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name

Value

Change in the last week, %

Bitcoin

$101,691

-10.19

Ethereum

$3,300

-17.93

Tether USDt

$1.0008

-0.03

XRP

$2.23

-16.31

Solana

$156,492

-21.15

BNB

$943.6

-15.71

USDC

$40.8454

-17.08

Dogecoin

$0.163446

-16.79

Cardano

$0.5326

-18.67

TRON

$0.286595

-3.94

Hyperliquid

$14.75

-18.87

The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more