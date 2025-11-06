Kyrgyzstan unveils plans for new hydropower projects by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Kyrgyzstan plans to build more than 40 new hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) by 2030 to address the country’s energy shortages, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration announced in his social media post, Trend reports.
The peak phase of implementation is projected for the period between 2026 and 2030, during which dozens of small and medium-sized hydropower plants (HPPs) are expected to be commissioned. The construction of 25 HPPs with a total installed capacity of 286.2 MW is scheduled to commence in 2026. The key projects include:
|Hydroelectric Plant
|Capacity (MW)
|Orto-Tokoy HPP
|21
|Kulanak HPP
|100
|Turgent HPP
|26
|Maily-Suu HPP
|26
|Ak-Suu HPP-3
|17.7
Some projects will be implemented with private sector support, while others will be financed through public investment.
The subsequent development phase, spanning 2027 through 2030, will encompass the construction of 14 additional hydropower plants (HPPs) with a total capacity exceeding 170 MW. Notable projects within this phase include Papanskaya (27 MW), Zheruiskaya (28 MW), and Chandalashskaya (30 MW). Furthermore, the commissioning of HPPs such as Konorchok, Kyzyl-Suu, Kichi-Kemin, Kyshtuut, and Nizhne-Tarskaya (with a combined capacity of 44.7 MW), along with Chon-Kemin (26 MW) and Chok-Tal (3.7 MW), is planned by 2030.