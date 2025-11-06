Kyrgyzstan unveils plans for new hydropower projects by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Kyrgyzstan plans to build more than 40 new hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) by 2030 to address the country’s energy shortages, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration announced in his social media post, Trend reports.

The peak phase of implementation is projected for the period between 2026 and 2030, during which dozens of small and medium-sized hydropower plants (HPPs) are expected to be commissioned. The construction of 25 HPPs with a total installed capacity of 286.2 MW is scheduled to commence in 2026. The key projects include:

Hydroelectric Plant Capacity (MW) Orto-Tokoy HPP 21 Kulanak HPP 100 Turgent HPP 26 Maily-Suu HPP 26 Ak-Suu HPP-3 17.7