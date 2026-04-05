Azerbaijan sees year-on-year rise in transport, communication loans by Mar. 2026
As of March 1, 2026, loan investments in Azerbaijan's transport and communications sector increased compared to the previous year. However, the sector saw a slight month-on-month decrease in loan investments.
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