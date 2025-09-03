Kazakhtelecom and China Energy Overseas Investment to raise AI data center in Kazakhstan

Photo: Bagdat Mussin's official telegram account

Kazakhtelecom and China Energy Overseas Investment have signed an agreement to build a 100 MW data center in Kazakhstan, powered by renewable energy. The project, launched during President Tokayev’s visit to China, aims to boost the country's digital infrastructure, including data storage, cloud services, and AI development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register