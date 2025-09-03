Kazakhtelecom and China Energy Overseas Investment to raise AI data center in Kazakhstan
Photo: Bagdat Mussin's official telegram account
Kazakhtelecom and China Energy Overseas Investment have signed an agreement to build a 100 MW data center in Kazakhstan, powered by renewable energy. The project, launched during President Tokayev’s visit to China, aims to boost the country's digital infrastructure, including data storage, cloud services, and AI development.
