Azerbaijan's Sabirabad hosts regional consultation on agricultural sector (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:18

SABIRABAD, Azerbaijan, June 24. A regional consultation was held today to discuss tasks ahead to achieve the goals set in the field of cotton growing in the Sabirabad district within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event has been organized to implement the directives established at the agricultural consultation held on May 25, 2026, chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and effective execution of the measures envisaged in the state program across the regions.

The consultation participants were representatives of relevant state bodies, farmers and entrepreneurs from Neftchala, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Tartar, Barda, Goranboy, Yevlakh, Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Saatli, and Zardab districts specializing in cotton cultivation.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration, Zeynal Nagdaliyev, said that, based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, extensive discussions of this program were held in 13 economic zones starting from June 12. A total of 4,565 people participated in the discussions, and farmers and entrepreneurs operating in the agricultural sector expressed their support for the call of the President of Azerbaijan and came up with important initiatives.

The official noted that the systematic measures implemented in recent years in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev in cotton growing, which is one of the priority areas in the state program, have created conditions for increasing cotton production, increasing productivity and expanding employment in rural areas. He emphasized that the new state program envisages the intensive development of cotton growing, the application of modern irrigation and agrotechnical technologies, as well as strengthening the processing industry. He noted that the successful implementation of the program will increase the economic efficiency of cotton growing, expand export opportunities and make an additional contribution to the development of the non-oil sector.

Then, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov provided information on the current situation, development trends and key tasks ahead in the field of cotton growing. The minister noted the importance of more efficient use of the potential of this sector, increasing productivity and applying modern approaches in the production process. He also highlighted the current challenges in cotton growing, measures planned to improve resource provision and expand processing capabilities. Mammadov added that the development of cotton growing based on the cluster principle, expanding the application of modern irrigation systems, improving technical support and strengthening the processing industry have been identified as the main priorities in the new state program. He noted that turning cotton not only as raw material, but also into products that create added value through further processing are among the main priorities.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov emphasized that water supply plays a decisive role in the sustainable development of cotton growing. He pointed out that in recent years, important projects have been implemented in the country to modernize irrigation infrastructure, create new water sources and reconstruct main canals. It was noted that the projects being implemented, including the Shirvan and Karabakh irrigation canals, will serve to improve water supply and increase productivity in regions specialized in cotton growing. Mikayilov also noted the importance of efficient use of water resources and highlighted that expanding the application of modern irrigation technologies is one of the main priorities.

Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said that cotton growing plays an important role in the development of the country's non-oil economy, increasing export potential and expanding economic activity in the regions. He noted that the state program has identified the development of cotton growing not only in the direction of raw material production, but also in an integrated manner with the processing industry as one of the main priorities. Bashirli emphasized that the creation of new yarn, fabric and textile production enterprises will allow expanding the added value chain, creating new jobs and increasing export revenues. He noted that the support mechanisms and investment incentives to be applied by the state will serve to increase the competitiveness of the sector and further increase the activity of the private sector in this direction.

Head of the Sabirabad District Executive Power, Siragaddin Jabbarov, provided detailed information on the results achieved in the agricultural sector in the district, the work done to develop cotton growing and the tasks ahead. It was noted that all opportunities will be mobilized to achieve the set goals in the direction of the development of agriculture, especially cotton growing, in Sabirabad district, thanks to state support, modern agrotechnical approaches and improvement of irrigation infrastructure.

The head of the Beylagan District Executive Power, Aziz Azizov, pointed out that the district is one of the leading regions of the country in the field of cotton growing, and the high productivity indicators achieved in 2025 are the result of the hard work of farmers and state support. He noted that the development of cotton growing makes a significant contribution to the development of both agriculture and the processing industry, and it's expected that significant results will be achieved this year.

The heads of the executive bodies stated that all available opportunities will be mobilized to achieve the set goals and further develop cotton growing.

The farmers and entrepreneurs, representatives of cotton companies participating in the consultation shared their views on the preparation for cotton production in the current year, the upcoming tasks, the development of cotton growing, and the goals. The speeches emphasized the importance of increasing productivity in cotton production, the application of modern agrotechnical approaches, improving irrigation provision and state support mechanisms, and expressed gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and support shown by the state to the agricultural sector.

At the end of the meeting, Naghdaliyev noted that the implementation of the priorities set for the development of cotton growing requires a complex and coordinated approach. He announced that in the coming period, the main attention will be paid to increasing productivity, expanding the application of modern irrigation technologies, improving technical support, and developing the processing industry.

Naghdaliyev stressed the importance of timely and high-quality implementation of the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev and called on local executive authorities, farmers, and entrepreneurs to actively participate in this process. He noted that the proposals made during the consultation will be summarized and taken into account within the framework of the implementation of the state program, and necessary measures will be continued to ensure the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.