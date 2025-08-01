ICRC's Azerbaijani representation concludes its mission in country (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Dragana Kojic, Head of the Azerbaijan Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country on August 1, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Minister Bayramov articulated his appreciation to Dragana Kojic for her contributions in fortifying bilateral relations throughout her incumbency in Azerbaijan and extended his best wishes for her forthcoming pursuits.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ICRC’s 33-year presence in Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the threat of landmines, and the fate of missing persons.

The ICRC representative expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Government of Azerbaijan. The importance of continuing collaboration with the ICRC through its headquarters in Geneva after the closure of the delegation’s operations in early September was also underlined.

