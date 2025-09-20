Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 2 sprint wraps up after intense battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Formula 2 sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has come to an end, Trend reports.

Swedish driver Dino Beganovic from the Hitech TGR team showed the best result.

For your information, the Formula 1 qualifying race will take place today at 16:00, where the drivers' positions in the main race will be determined.

15:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Five drivers retired from the Formula 2 sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Oliver Götte from MP Motorsport, Rafael Villagomez from Van Amersfoort Racing, Josep Maria Marti from Campos Racing, Kus Maini from DAMS Lucas Oil, and Martinus Stenshorn from Trident ended the race early.

14:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The Formula 2 sprint race has officially begun on the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The competition features 10 teams and 20 drivers. Later today, at 16:00, the Formula One qualifying session will take place to determine the drivers’ starting positions for the main race.

In the earlier events, Ireland’s Alex Dunne from the Rodin team won the first free practice session, while Britain’s Jak Crawford of DAMS secured first place in qualifying.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.