Azerbaijan Grand Prix heats up with thrilling Formula 2 sprint race (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The Formula 2 sprint race has officially begun on the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The competition features 10 teams and 20 drivers. Later today, at 16:00, the Formula One qualifying session will take place to determine the drivers’ starting positions for the main race.

In the earlier events, Ireland’s Alex Dunne from the Rodin team won the first free practice session, while Britain’s Jak Crawford of DAMS secured first place in qualifying.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

