Kazakhstan’s KC Energy expands fuel supply ahead of key farming period
KC Energy Group delivered 186,400 tons of diesel fuel to farmers across 13 regions of Kazakhstan during the spring 2025 agricultural season, marking an 8,500-ton increase year-on-year. The company plans to supply 165,500 tons more for autumn fieldwork.
