Halkbank leads in e-commerce usage in Turkmenistan
In total, 935 users are engaged with e-commerce services nationwide. The expansion of e-commerce reflects Turkmenistan’s broader efforts to modernize its financial sector, promote cashless transactions, and increase access to digital marketplaces in both urban and regional areas.
