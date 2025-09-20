Kazakhstan charts digital trade leadership path in Central Asia, WTO says
Photo: WTO
In 2024, Kazakhstan became a digital trade leader in Central Asia with $7.91 billion in digitally delivered services, trailing only Pakistan among CAREC nations. However, its digital trade remains far behind ASEAN countries. Experts at the 2025 CAREC Research Conference highlighted barriers to regional digital trade, including infrastructure gaps and regulatory inconsistencies.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy