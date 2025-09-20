Kazakhstan charts digital trade leadership path in Central Asia, WTO says

Photo: WTO

In 2024, Kazakhstan became a digital trade leader in Central Asia with $7.91 billion in digitally delivered services, trailing only Pakistan among CAREC nations. However, its digital trade remains far behind ASEAN countries. Experts at the 2025 CAREC Research Conference highlighted barriers to regional digital trade, including infrastructure gaps and regulatory inconsistencies.

