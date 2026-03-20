Russia’s ministry rep highlights key pillars of economic co-op with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Photo: Russia's Ministry of Transport
Uzbekistan and Russia are stepping up industrial cooperation by expanding joint technoparks and launching new projects across key regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy