Dutch FM congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia on historic breakthrough

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, welcomed the agreements reached between President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington, calling them a historic breakthrough, the country's minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Veldkamp also praised the role of US President Donald Trump in making progress possible.