Dutch FM congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia on historic breakthrough

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Minister of Foreign
Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp,
welcomed the agreements reached between President of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in
Washington, calling them a historic breakthrough, the country's
minister wrote on X, Trend reports.
Furthermore, Veldkamp also praised the role of US President
Donald Trump in making progress possible.
“I welcome today's agreements between Azerbaijani President
Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan — a historic
breakthrough in the Oval Office. I applaud both countries and US
President Donald Trump for making progress possible. While
challenges remain, a peace treaty is within reach,” Veldkamp
noted.
As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol
Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump,
have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful
settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.