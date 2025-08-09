Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Dutch FM congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia on historic breakthrough

Azerbaijan Materials 9 August 2025 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Dutch FM congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia on historic breakthrough
Photo: Caspar Veldkamp/X

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, welcomed the agreements reached between President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington, calling them a historic breakthrough, the country's minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Veldkamp also praised the role of US President Donald Trump in making progress possible.

“I welcome today's agreements between Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan — a historic breakthrough in the Oval Office. I applaud both countries and US President Donald Trump for making progress possible. While challenges remain, a peace treaty is within reach,” Veldkamp noted.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

