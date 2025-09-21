Baku City Circuit marshals take center stage after record-breaking qualifying chaos (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 qualifying session on Saturday was one for the history books — and not just because of the drivers, Trend reports.

With six red flags, the most ever in a single Formula 1 qualifying session, all eyes were on the chaos unfolding on track. Yet behind the scenes, it was the marshals of the Baku City Circuit who emerged as the real heroes of the day.

As drivers battled to secure their grid positions, marshals were called into action again and again to recover cars, clear debris, and repair barriers in record time. From Oscar Piastri’s dramatic crash at Turn 3 to incidents involving Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, and Alex Albon, the marshals faced a relentless test of endurance and precision.

Despite six separate stoppages, the marshals managed each intervention with remarkable efficiency, ensuring cars were recovered swiftly and the track was made safe for racing to resume. Their rapid responses kept qualifying — which stretched close to two hours — running under control and allowed teams and drivers the chance to continue fighting for pole.

In total, marshals executed 6 full recoveries of damaged cars; multiple barrier inspections and repairs across Turns 1, 3, 4, and 15; and debris clearance operations after each red flag to restore track safety.

Max Verstappen, who ultimately claimed pole, described it as a “long and chaotic qualifying,” but thanks to the marshals’ professionalism, the session was completed safely and fairly.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 has earned a reputation for the unexpected — and once again, it was the team in orange, purple, and green overalls who proved that when the pressure is at its highest, they are the backbone of the sport.