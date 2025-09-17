Azerbaijan sheds light on current account surplus share in GDP (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan's current account surplus in the first six months of this year was $2.3 billion, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

"Thus, a positive balance of 6.3 percent of GDP was recorded in the current account surplus, which is very positive for microeconomic stability," he explained.

According to Nasirov, in return, Azerbaijan's net financial assets in the capital and financial movement balance increased by $3 billion, and net financial liabilities by $200 million.

"That is, this inevitably led to the formation of a $2.8 billion deficit in the capital and financial movement balance," the official noted.

Additionally, Nasirov emphasized that the main factor that formed the $2.8 billion deficit in the capital and financial movement balance is related to the increase in the country's net financial assets.

To recall, in 2024, Azerbaijan's current account surplus amounted to $4.7 billion, which is equal to 6.3 percent of GDP.

The share of a current account surplus in GDP is a percentage that measures the size of a country's current account balance (a surplus means total inflows from abroad are greater than total outflows) relative to its Gross Domestic Product, or the total value of goods and services produced in the economy. A positive percentage indicates the country is a net lender to the rest of the world, while a negative percentage (a deficit) means it is a net borrower.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel