Ersin Tatar congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on historic step towards peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar welcomed the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States in the White House, Trend reports.

The statement posted on the website of the head of the TRNC emphasized the importance of the talks in Washington.

"The truly historic Joint Declaration of Azerbaijan and Armenia opens the way to a stage of peace based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, renunciation of hostility, the formation of an atmosphere of trust between peoples, the establishment of diplomatic and trade ties," E. Tatar said in a statement.

The President of the TRNC sincerely congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people for this important step, and also gave a positive assessment to the political will shown in this process by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The leader of the TRNC paid special attention to the issue of restoring communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. "The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, which is also reflected in the Joint Declaration, will become a stimulus for the economic development of the region," E. Tatar emphasized in his statement.

The politician also pointed out the importance of lifting U.S. restrictions on Azerbaijan, noting that this step by Washington creates new opportunities for both Azerbaijani-American relations and the economic prosperity of the South Caucasus. "Cooperation based on mutual respect and equality is, without a doubt, the key to protecting long-term peace and stability," E. Tatar noted.

The President drew parallels with the situation in Cyprus, where the residents of the TRNC have suffered from isolation for decades. "A fair settlement of disagreements is possible only through cooperation between two internationally equal states," he emphasized.

In conclusion, the President once again congratulated "his dear friend, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as Armenia for the historic step." "I hope that the Joint Declaration will form a strong foundation for peace and prosperity in the region," E. Tatar said in a statement.