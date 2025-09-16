We wish to elevate our bilateral relations with friendly Azerbaijan to a higher level - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. We have a special and strong interest in strengthening and expanding our bilateral relations with your friendly country, and we wish to elevate them to a higher level, said President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are constantly seeking new opportunities for cooperation that will benefit both sides and contribute to sustainable development,” the UAE President added.