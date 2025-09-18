Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Commissioner for Enlargement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. On September 18, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with visiting European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on issues and plans on the agenda of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU).

The importance of contacts at the leadership level in strengthening relations and developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU was emphasized. Particular attention was paid to energy security, transport routes, and the need to further expand cooperation in renewable energy. Furthermore, the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in environmental protection and combating climate change was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided a detailed account of the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period. The agreements reached during the historic meeting in Washington were highlighted. It was noted that our country, as the initiator of the process of regional normalization and peace, will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest also took place.