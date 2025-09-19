Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with newly appointed French ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with newly appointed French Ambassador Sophie Lagoutte, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Bayramov.

The minister congratulated Lagoutte on her appointment and wished her success in her work.

The meeting discussed the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, as well as regional and international issues.

Besides, the meeting, exchanging views on the causes of the crisis in Azerbaijani-French relations, highlighted the importance of continuing mutual dialogue and discussions despite the existing problems.

Bayramov also informed Lagoutte about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Lagoutte thanked for the reception and expressed her readiness to do her best to enhance relations between Azerbaijan and France during her term.

During the convening, perspectives were also disseminated on additional matters of reciprocal significance.

