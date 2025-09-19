Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets her Malaysian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul on September 19, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives warmly greeted Sahiba Gafarova and expressed gratitude for the participation of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in the Forty-Sixth General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

He emphasized that such inter-parliamentary platforms provide excellent opportunities to discuss both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between the two parliaments within international organizations, with particular emphasis on the broad potential for joint activities within the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Speaking about cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Malaysia within inter-parliamentary organizations, Gafarova highlighted the importance of the 46th General Assembly of AIPA in this regard. The sides also discussed future prospects for parliamentary collaboration, noting that such meetings and dialogues reaffirm the success of bilateral relations.

Gafarova also briefed her counterpart on developments in the South Caucasus region, including the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation and the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

She further shared her views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process in the context of the recent official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Washington.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

