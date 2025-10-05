Five years pass since second missile attack on Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Today marks five years since the city of Ganja was subjected to a second rocket attack by Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War.

On the morning of October 5, 2020, Azerbaijan's second-largest city came under fire from Armenia's Berd district.

The rockets fell near the Ganja International Hospital, Secondary School No. 34, a furniture factory on Shah Ismail Khatai Street, an area called the Yevlakh Bus Station, and the Central Market. As a result, three civilians were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on October 5, Armenian armed forces fired two missiles at the city of Beylagan. One of the shells fell in the courtyard of a kindergarten, and the other in a vacant lot within the city limits. On this day, the military-political leadership of the aggressor country, Armenia, continued terrorist attacks against civilians, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

Thus, on the morning of October 5, 2020, enemy armed forces opened fire on densely populated areas of the Goranboy, Goygol, Terter, Zardab and Barda districts, as well as on Ganja and Beylagan.

As a result of yet another heavy artillery attack by the occupying country's armed forces on areas densely populated by Azerbaijani civilians, rockets fell on the central streets of the city of Barda and near the Central District Hospital. Mehdiyeva Shahriyar Isa gizi was killed by rocket fragments, and three others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Significant damage was also caused to infrastructure. A criminal case has been opened under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression, 93 civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women, 454 civilians were injured, a total of 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings, 288 vehicles were damaged, and 1,018 farms were damaged during the Second Karabakh War.

The Barda district and the center of the city of Barda were subjected to rocket and artillery shelling by Armenian armed forces three times (on October 5, 27, and 28) during the Second Karabakh War. As a result, 29 people were killed, 112 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the district.