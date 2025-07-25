Azerbaijan lists mineral deposits with eco breaches under Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ As many as 52 of the 167 mineral deposits owned by Azerbaijan had been brutally exploited without any environmental regulations during the Armenian occupation, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said at the International Geological and Mining Forum held in Nakhchivan city, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of the geological exploration and prospecting work carried out, more than 1,000 mineral deposits have currently been registered in Azerbaijan.

"In 2020, our country experienced one of the most glorious pages in the history of independence. With the political determination and unwavering will of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the 30-year longing of our people was put to an end.

During the occupation, 52 of the 167 mineral deposits belonging to our country had been subjected to brutal exploitation without any environmental norms. The liberation of our historical lands from occupation has created the basis for the beginning of the restoration process in these areas and the expansion of the potential of the mining industry in our country," the official reminded.

Karimov also said that holding the forum in Nakhchivan today is no coincidence.

"The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is one of the regions of Azerbaijan with the richest geological structure. There are hundreds of mineral deposits here - gold, silver, copper, salt, marble, clay, mineral waters, construction materials, etc. The history of geological exploration of the region dates back to the beginning of the 20th century.

Nakhchivan is also a region that has managed to maintain its economic independence, chosen an environmentally sustainable development model, and has accumulated significant experience in the field of mining. Investing in the mining sector in this region promises broad opportunities for both local and foreign investors," he added.

