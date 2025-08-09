Montenegro advances education renovation with new project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Renovation works are underway at the Secondary Vocational School in Bar (Montenegro), Trend reports citing the country's government website.

The total value of the works amounts to 529,050.42 euros.

The works include the renovation of the facade, flat and pitched roofs, as well as the replacement of some facade joinery. The works are progressing according to the planned schedule.

On this occasion, the school was visited by the Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation, Prof. Dr. Anđela Jakšić-Stojanović, along with associates Marko Šljukić and Dragan Mijušković.

The renovation is being carried out as part of the project "Program for the Improvement of Montenegrin Education," which the Ministry of Education, Science, and Innovation and the Ministry of Public Works are implementing in cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB), covering the reconstruction of nine vocational schools in Montenegro.