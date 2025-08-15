Bosnian Armed Forces invest in pilot training with U.S. support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The military attaché at the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Washington, Brigadier Edin Čizmić, paid an official visit to the “AMS” Flight School, where BiH Armed Forces pilots are being trained, Trend reports.

The visit was made at the invitation of Steve Smith, director of the “VALI” corporation, which oversees the “AMS” Flight School.

The school is located in the town of Milton, Florida, and is highly specialized in providing flight training according to FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Part 61 and Part 141 standards. The “VALI” corporation has a reputable fleet of aircraft and qualified personnel with many years of experience in delivering flight training services for the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense.

During the visit, Brigadier Čizmić had the opportunity to speak with BiH Armed Forces pilots currently undergoing basic flight training, where they are gaining their first aviation knowledge and skills. The training is progressing according to plan, and the BiH pilots are showing impressive results. Flight instructors particularly noted the high level of motivation, dedication, and team spirit of the Bosnian team. The flight training program currently underway includes a total of 100 flight hours, covering visual, night, and instrument flying.

The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of BiH, in cooperation with partner countries, are investing significant effort and financial resources to successfully renew their scarce pilot personnel. The flight training of BiH Armed Forces pilots is carried out with the support of the U.S. Defense Cooperation Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The BiH pilots currently undergoing training in the United States are: Lieutenant Muhidin Pamuk, Lieutenant Semin Ćosić, Second Lieutenant Hamza Smriko, Second Lieutenant Abdulah Basara, and Second Lieutenant Muhamed Ćosić.