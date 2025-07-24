Azerbaijan, IMF set stage for broader economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijan discussed the cooperation priorities, macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, and economic diversification with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's minister of economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Partnership with international financial institutions is of great importance in supporting a sustainable economic development model in our country. During our meeting with Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF mission in Azerbaijan, we highly appreciated the development of cooperation with the fund.

We held discussions on the priorities of interaction, our country's macroeconomic indicators and forecasts, economic diversification, and tax reforms," the publication reads.

