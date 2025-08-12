Uzbekistan gives green light to nation's irrigation development program for 2025-2028

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 12. In the face of ongoing water woes, Uzbekistan has opened its wallet wide, earmarking a whopping 60 trillion Uzbek soums ($4.74 billion) from the state budget, along with an additional $622 million in foreign investment, all between 2020 and 2024, to make the most of its precious water resources, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President’s office.

In 2020, water-saving technologies were applied to just 4 percent of irrigated land, but by 2025, this figure had reached 50 percent.

The announcement was made during a government meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to proposals on water resource management and irrigation sector development.

To advance these efforts, Uzbekistan has adopted the 2025–2028 Water Resources Management and Irrigation Development Program, which includes reconstructing 2,551 kilometers of irrigation networks and replacing outdated pumping equipment with more energy-efficient units, reducing annual electricity consumption from 6.8 to 6.2 billion kWh.

The program also addresses soil conditions that impact water use. Plans include cutting low-water-supply areas from 424,000 to 276,000 hectares, rehabilitating saline and shallow-groundwater lands, and returning 460,000 hectares to agricultural production. Water-saving technologies will be introduced on 1.4 million hectares, including drip irrigation on 293,000 hectares. Modern control and measuring devices will be installed at 20 major facilities.

To minimize human error in water accounting, advanced monitoring systems will be deployed at 12,000 reclamation wells and 1,750 pumps, while 12 large hydraulic structures will be equipped with automated digital control systems. As a result, the share of concrete-lined canals is expected to rise from 39 to 47 percent, improving irrigation quality and reducing water losses. Annual savings are projected at 10 billion cubic meters in 2025, growing to 14 billion cubic meters by 2028.

President Mirziyoyev approved the program and instructed officials to develop further measures to boost efficiency, digitalization, and private sector participation. Currently, 18,755 hydroposts are being automated, with the next stage focusing on installing water distribution points directly in the fields.

The program also calls for integrating 11 sectoral programs into a unified digital platform, establishing an IT and situation center using Uzbekistan’s space technologies, installing electricity and water meters on 5,200 pumps, transitioning large pumps to renewable energy sources, and monitoring water use efficiency through a centralized platform.

To date, 2,612 water facilities have been transferred to private management, and large pumping stations will also be offered to investors under favorable terms. In 2024, 159 state water supply service institutions were established at the district level, with plans to expand their operational independence.

Recognizing the importance of skilled personnel, a 200-seat training center will be set up to upgrade industry expertise. The president also emphasized the need for legal reforms, improved water use efficiency, and fostering a culture of responsible water management across the country.

