Azerbaijani company tightening its belt by cutting down its authorized capital

Olimp Construction LLC in Azerbaijan is reducing its authorized capital by 19.97 million manat ($11.75 million) to 21.26 million manat ($12.5 million). The company notified its debtors and creditors, who have one month to demand early fulfillment or compensation.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register