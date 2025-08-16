Azerbaijani company tightening its belt by cutting down its authorized capital
Olimp Construction LLC in Azerbaijan is reducing its authorized capital by 19.97 million manat ($11.75 million) to 21.26 million manat ($12.5 million). The company notified its debtors and creditors, who have one month to demand early fulfillment or compensation.
