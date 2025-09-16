Azerbaijan reveals its consolidated budget volume for 2026
Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget for 2026 projects revenues of 44.8 billion manat ($26.45 billion) and expenditures of 48.7 billion manat ($28.73 billion). Both figures represent an increase over the 2025 forecast—2 percent for revenues and 2.2 percent for expenditures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy