Uzbekistan's NMMC hitting jackpot with record earnings in 1H2025

Photo: Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company / LinkedIn

Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) saw a 40.9% jump in revenue in the first half of 2025, fueled by rising gold prices and increased production. The report highlights NMMC’s strong performance and its standing as one of the world’s top gold producers.

