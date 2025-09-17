Iran experiences steep decline in product imports from Türkiye

In five months of this year, Iran imported 2.81 million tons of goods from Türkiye worth $3.46 billion, up 10.6 percent in value from last year’s $3.13 billion. However, the volume rose only 2.2 percent, from 2.75 million tons.

