Iran faces decline in property-related loans in 7M2025

Iranian banks reduced lending to the housing and construction sector to about $1.4 billion in the first five months of the year, down nearly 18% from last year. Overall credit issued across all sectors rose to roughly $42 billion, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

