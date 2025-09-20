Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl reveals ambitious agricultural plans for 2025 - 2027

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

Between 2025 and 2027, the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan will implement 20 major agricultural projects worth over 300 billion tenge (about $540 million). These initiatives focus on modernizing production, introducing new crops like soy and beans, and expanding export potential.

