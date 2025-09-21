Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia rolling up sleeves on tech details of electricity exchange
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia are working to synchronize their electricity grids, with leadership agreements already in place. Iranian company Monenco completed research confirming the feasibility of this synchronization. This move aims to improve grid security and enable electricity exports to third parties.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy