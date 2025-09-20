Uzbekistan explores industrial cooperation with US global leader Flowserve

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the O‘zeltexsanoat Association, held a meeting with Karthik Sivarman, Vice President for Innovation and Technology at Flowserve Corporation, and the company’s senior management team to discuss expanding cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports.

In particular, the talks focused on attracting international brands to Uzbekistan’s industry, implementing joint projects, and advancing collaboration in the field of industrial equipment and digital technologies.

Flowserve Corporation is a global leader in the industrial sector, specializing in the production of pumps, valves, mechanical seals, and digital solutions for industrial process management. Its products and services are widely used in the oil and gas, chemical, energy, water, and other major industries, with operations in nearly 200 countries.

In 2024, Flowserve reported revenues of $4.6 billion and employed around 16,000 people. The company operates more than 50 manufacturing and service centers worldwide, with leading brands including Durco, Worthington, Byron Jackson, IDP, Valtek, Limitorque, and Flowserve RedRaven.