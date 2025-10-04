Georgia, UK discuss strengthening trade and energy ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with the UK Ambassador to Georgia Gareth Ward to discuss priority areas of bilateral trade and economic relations, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, the meeting highlighted positive dynamics in trade between the two countries and underlined successful cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, tourism, and civil aviation. Current trends in Georgia’s energy sector were also discussed, with emphasis on measures aimed at strengthening the country’s energy independence and security. Special attention was given to the further development of transit projects through Georgia to support energy supplies to Europe.

The sides noted the successful operation of British Airways and EasyJet in the Georgian aviation market, underscoring the growing role of aviation in bilateral cooperation.

Kvrivishvili also reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to the strict implementation of international sanctions, stressing that the country fully complies with international law and national legislation. She noted that preventive measures are being applied to prevent third parties from circumventing sanctions, particularly in customs and maritime sectors.

Deputy Ministers Inga Phaladze and Gennadi Arveladze also participated in the meeting.