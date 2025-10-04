Georgia, France pledge to strengthen economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, met with newly appointed French Ambassador Olivier Courto to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Kvrivishvili congratulated Ambassador Courto on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his role. The discussion focused on deepening existing bilateral economic relations and further strengthening productive cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of closer ties between business communities and promoting investment. French companies have shown strong interest in entering the Georgian market, particularly in transport infrastructure, tourism, civil aviation, and other sectors.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing readiness to actively advance efforts to deepen Georgia-France economic collaboration.